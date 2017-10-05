Nigeria Vs Zambia Tickets Go For N1,000, N500

By Johnny Edward in Uyo:

Tickets for Saturday’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and the Chipolopolo of Zambia will go on sale officially in outlets across Akwa Ibom State, today (Thursday), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Akwa Ibom State government slashed the price of the tickets by 50%.

The popular stand will go for N500 while the price for the cover stand has been fixed for N1000.

Completesportsnigeria.com also gathered that other outlets aside from Planet Radio will be announced for the sale of the tickets.

