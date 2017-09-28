Nigeria Vs Zambia: WAFU Cup Star Aremu Eager To Train With Mikel, Moses

By Johnny Edward: Akwa United midfielder Hafiz Aremu is looking forward to learning and improving his game while training alongside his idol Mikel Obi, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Home Eagles star will join up with the Super Eagles squad next Monday in Uyo ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia.

Aremu has been placed on standby by coach Gernot Rohr for the game but he will train with the team ahead of the game against the Chipolopolo of Zambia while Mikel is expected to lead the team.

The 18-year-old Aremu was one of the standout performers for the Home Eagles who finished second at the just concluded West African Football Union competition (WAFU Cup) which ended in Ghana last Sunday. Aremu was also named in the best XI for the tournament.

“I have learnt a lot over the course of the past three weeks with the national team which will benefit me when I join up with the Super Eagles camp,” Aremu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“It was not the finish we hoped for but for me I have learnt a lot.

“I have made a few steps forward in certain areas of my game, and had a few set-backs that have helped me to learn and I believe I will be better playing alongside Mikel, Victor Moses and the rest.”

