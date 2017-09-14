Nigerian Boxing Champion Ekundayo Appeals For Help To Save Career

By Johnny Edward:

Former African boxing champion Larry Ekundayo has launched a passionate appeal to Nigerians to help salvage his career, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ekundayo suffered a broken hand in his last World Boxing Organisation (WBO) intercontinental bout against Gary Corcoran which the Nigerian controversially lost.

Ekundayo, a 35-year-old welterweight, told Completesportsnigeria.com that his career is hanging in the balance, unless he gets medical attention to treat his hand.

Ekundayo needs to undergo surgery on his hand this month if he is to return to the ring before the end of the year.

“I proudly wear our country’s colours into the ring, and I’m happy to take the bumps and bruises boxing requires so as to bring sporting glory to Nigeria,” Ekundayo told Completesportnigeria.com from his base in London.

“I hope the government, or a prominent company or individual, can help me fix my hand so I can win a world title for Nigeria.”