Nigerian Ladies Excited After Historic Qualification For Winter Olympics

Three Nigerian female athletes Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, have qualified for the Bobsled competition of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games which will take place at PyeongChang, the Republic of Korea from February 9 to Febuary 25, 2018.

The trio has made history becoming the first African team, men or women, to qualify for the category in the winter Olympic games, after completing the required five races.

According to ladiesmarch.com, their first qualifying race was in the North America Cup in Park City, Utah, where Seun and her brakeman Akuoma completed two races in January.

The ladies went on to Whistler, Canada, for their second track where Adigun and Onwumere, were the only team to complete the first race as other teams could not finish the race.

Their trio obtained the ticket to 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea after completing their fourth and fifth races in Calgary, Canada on Wednesday.

Seun Adigun who was brakeman for the USA Women’s Bobsled Team in 2015, is very excited on the team achievement.

“I am extremely excited – almost to a point of being overwhelmed by the different emotions.

“This is a huge milestone for sports in Nigeria,” she said.

“Nothing makes me prouder than to know that I can play a small role in creating opportunities for winter sports to take place in Nigeria.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.