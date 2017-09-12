Nigerian Star Gbinije Joins NBA Champions Golden State Warriors

American National Basketball Association (NBA) champions Golden State Warriors have officially announced the signing of Nigerian shooting guard and former Syracuse University star Michael Gbinije, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Gbinije, 25, played for Detroit Pistons last season, but joins the NBA defending champions Golden State Warriors on a one-year contract.

“Gbinjie signs for a year with the Warriors,” the statement on the franchise’s official websites announced.

Gbinije was selected 49th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by Detroit Pistons but only managed 32 minutes of game time throughout in the NBA last season.

Gbinije was part of the D’Tigers squad that won Nigeria’s first ever AfroBasket title in Tunisia 2015 but was not called up for the team’s title defence ongoing in Tunisia and Senegal respectively.