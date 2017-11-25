By James Agberebi:

Nigerian striker Orji Okonkwo was on target for 10-man Bologna in their 3-0 home win against Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

It was back-to-back goals for Okonkwo, 19, who also scored in Bologna’s 3-2 away win against Hellas Verona just last Monday.

Okonkwo was brought on in the 69th minute and scored in the 73rd minute to make it 3-0 to Bologna.

Simon Verdi had given Bologna a 1-0 lead in the third minute before Ibrahim Mbaye made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute.

Bologna were however reduced to 10 men following Vasilious Torosidis’ sending off on the stroke of halftime.

He has now scored three Serie A goals after six games this season for Bologna.

The win took Bologna to seventh on 20 points in the league table.

