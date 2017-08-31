Nigerians In Yaounde: Super Eagles Will Make Cameroonians Cry Again!

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Nigerian football fans resident here in Yaounde are confident the Super Eagles will defeat the Indomitable Lions on Friday just as the Super Falcons beat the Lionesses in December, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles host Cameroon in Uyo on Friday in a key World Cup qualifier, while the Falcons defeated Cameroon in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final in Yaounde in December. Completesportsnigeria.com went into the heart of the Nigerian business community in Yaounde and the Nigerian auto parts dealers had no doubts about the outcome of Friday night’s clash. “We’ll beat Cameroon 3-0 in Uyo and 3-0 here in Yaounde,” Pascal Ikechukwu, a student of University of Yaounde who part-times at the Nigerian-dominated Mvo Ada Mobile Automobile Market that looks remarkably like the Ladipo Auto Market in Lagos in its rowdiness, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We’ve done it before, we’ll do it again; no difference between December when the Falcons beat Cameroon to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and now. We have the boys to complete the job. You said the Cameroonians have been boasting? Let them boast. No wahala, they will cry again.” Innocent Dennis, a young trader in the auto parts market, shower no sympathy for his hosts wanting them ‘to cry again’.

“They cried when the Falcons won AWCON and the Super Eagles will make them cry again. Dem still get mouth abi? We will show them who is oga on Friday and here on Monday,” Innocent said not so innocently.

“The President’s wife cried when the Falcons won, I want to see the President himself cry this time. Cameroonians are my hosts but they’ve been boasting too much, so I want us to beat them home and away to shut them up.” Pascal Ifeanyi is a bit less boastful but he is also backing the Super Eagles to beat Cameroon. “There is some tension and Cameroon have a strong team, but the Eagles will win in Uyo,” the part-time student and auto parts traded told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“They can’t beat us in Uyo. Forget that South Africa did. That’s one of those things. We might not win here in Yaounde but if we beat them in Uyo they’re virtually out. It would be great if the Eagles can win here too just to make the boastful Cameroonians cry.”

Several other Nigerians in the market also sounded optimistic of at least a win in Uyo for the Super Eagles. Nigeria lead Russia 2018 Africa qualifying Group B with six points from two matches while Cameroon are second with two points.