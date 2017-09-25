Nigeria’s Aremu: We Lost To Ghana In WAFU Cup When It Mattered Most

Akwa United midfielder Hafiz Aremu insists that Nigeria’s Home Eagles must take the positives from their final defeat to Ghana at the just concluded West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup in Ghana, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Westerlo FC of Lagos loanee was a surprise inclusion in coach Salisu Yusuf’s squad for the tournament and was impressive for the Home Eagles helping them record five clean sheets during the tournament only to capitulate 4-1 in the final.

Incidentally, Nigeria had berated Ghana 2-0 in the group stages.

“It is disappointing for us. We are not happy. We have lost when it mattered most and it is painful,” Aremu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We didn’t start the game well and I think we could have done better with the pressure we had in the closing stages of the first half.

“We didn’t start good. Every duel went for them. This was not our best game because we didn’t creat chances to get back in the game.”

Stephen Sarfo scored a brace while a goal from Vincent Atingah from the spot and an injury time strike from Winnful Cobbinah saw the Black Stars defend their 2013 title at the expense of Nigeria. Rabiu Ali scored a spectacular free-kick for a consolation in the drubbing.

But Aremu has affirmed that, despite a disappointing result, the Home Eagles will bounce back better when the African Nations Championship begins next year in January.

