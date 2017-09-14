Nigeria’s men’s basketball national team, D’Tigers featuring at the ongoing 2017 AfroBasket in Tunisia have qualified for the semi final stage of the tournament, having defeated Cameroon 106-91 points in their quarter- final game played on Thursday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The defending champions were in perfect control of the first quarter, leading with 25-18 points while another commendable performance in the second quarter saw them dominating the period with 27-25 points to end the first half with 52-43 points.

The Cameroonians however mounted pressure on the Nigerians in the third quarter and the efforts paid off as they took the lead in the quarter with 27-23 points.

Apparently, the Cameroonians knew that the Nigerians were tired and were not doing well after the first quarters, they pressed further to close the gap but Coach Alex Nwora who is in charge of the Nigerian team came up with another game plan that helped the team to widen the margin in the early part of the last quarter.

Cameroon’s forward, Benoit Mbala made all efforts to deny Nigeria from qualifying for the semi-final following his performance which produced 32 points against Nigeria in the game.

But D’Tigers were more determined in the last five minutes of the fourth-quarter as they stepped up their game to win Tormore m with 31-21points and end the match with points against the Camerounians.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s captain, Ike Diogu scored 28 points in the game, Daniel Ochefu who played from the centre added ten rebounds and point guard Ikenna Iroegbu contributed 7assists to the victory.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is expected to face either Senegal or Angola in the semi final scheduled for Friday.

Senegal and Angola will meet later today in the quarter- final to decide who will face Nigeria on Friday in the semi-final.

In anoother quarter-final match played earlier, Morocco defeated Egypt 66-62 to book a place in the semi final.