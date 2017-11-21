Nigeria’s Omotayo Battles For Spot In Spanish Open Main Draw

By Johnny Edward: Nigerian table tennis star Olajide Omotayo will battle Turkish player Ibrahim Gunduz and Denis Zholudev from Kazakhstan in group four of the preliminary round of the Spanish Open which serves off on Wednesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Omotayo will be up against Gunduz on Wednesday while his second group tie against Zholudev is billed for Thursday.

The top players in the 20 groups will advance to the knockout stage.

In the doubles event, Omotayo will partner Nigeria-born Congo Brazzaville’s Saheed Idowu.

The duo are expected to face Paul Mccreery and Ashley Robinson from Ireland in the preliminary stage.

