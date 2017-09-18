Nkwocha Backs Falconets To Overcome Tanzania In World Cup Qualifier

Former Super Falcons striker and four-time African Footballer of the Year Perpetua Nkwocha has backed Nigeria’s Falconets, to overcome Tanzania in the second leg of their first round qualifiers to the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Christopher Danjuma’s team defeated the Tanzanians 3-0 in the first leg of the qualifiers at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday with goals from Rasheedat Ajibade (brace) and Lilian Tule.

“Kudos to them all for the win against Tanzania. For the second leg they should approach it with the same spirit and commitment as with the first leg over the weekend,” Nkwocha told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We’re all behind them. They are the next Super Falcons after all so another U-20 World Cup appearance is necessary.

“I’m wishing them good luck. They should make us proud. All Nigerians are behind them,” the five time Africa Women’s Nations Cup winner with Nigeria in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2014 and who played at the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup further said.

Nkwocha was the African Women’s Footballer of the Year winner in 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2011.

Nigeria’s Falconets have participated at eight FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup tournaments, coming second at Germany 2010 and Canada 2014.

The Falconets will play either Morocco or Senegal on the weekend of November 3-5 and the return leg in the weekend of November 17-19 if they beat Tanzania over two legs.