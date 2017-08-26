NNL: Etta Egbe Salutes Gallant Unicem Rovers Despite 1-0 Defeat At Nnewi United

Unicem Rovers coach Etta Egbe – a former Nigeria goalkeeper, was full of praises for his team’s performance despite a 1-0 defeat at Nnewi United in a Nigeria National League Southern Conference match Saturday at Rojenny Stadium, Oba, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

“The defeat is hard to take. We don’t deserve to lose because we played so well and created the opportunities, but the goals refused to come,” Egbe, a former Iwuanyanwu Nationale and Calabar Rovers shot-stopper told Completesportsnigeria.com after the match.

He added: “The players were on it, they did well and I salute their doggedness -impressive fighting spirit.”

Ndubuisi Ekweribe smashed home on the hour mark after getting to the positive end of a thrilling team play.

The visitors fought on, searching for a possible equaliser but found the Nnewi United’s back-four difficult to break through.

The Anaedo Lions now have 34 points in the campaign so far.