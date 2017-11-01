No DEAL! Kano Pillars Deny Gambo Mohammed Transfer Rumour

By Adeboye Amosu: Former Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Kano Pillars have denied reports their top striker, Gambo Mohammed is set to dump the club for Rivers United, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The 29-year-old who joined the Pyramid City side from amateur outfit, Buffalo FC in 2006 is said to be on his way to Rivers United who are said to be keen on securing his services to bolster their striking options.

However, Kano Pillars Media Officer, Idris Malikawa has poured cold water on the purported transfer, declaring it as falsehood.

“I can confirm to you there has been no contact between us and Rivers United concerning the transfer of Gambo Mohammed,”Idris Malikawa, the media officer of the club divulged to Completesportsnigeria.com from his base in Kano on Wednesday.

“Gambo is still under contract with us. Actually , his contract with us will run out next year and I don’t know if it is possible to sign a player without the consent of his club.

“The player has also not made it known to us that he want to join another club which also makes the situation funny.

“Gambo remains an important player for us and it will be great if he can extend his stay with us beyond next year.”

