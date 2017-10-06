Notts County Boss Happy With Ameobi’s Recovery From Injury

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan says he is happy that former Newcastle United star Shola Ameobi is back after after an injury-induced layoff for couple of weeks.

The former Super Eagles striker had not played for Notts County since injuring his hamstring in the win over Morecambe.

Nolan has also said he will not rush the Nigerian back into action.

“Shola’s return is great as it gives us more options,” Nolan told the Nottingham Post.

“We are now at the point where, with the exception of Dan Jones, we are a fully-fit squad.

“He (Shola) has done a lot of work, but we are not going to rush him because we don’t want a recurrence of his injury.

“We are delighted how quick he has come back and it just shows that the work he did in pre-season enable him to be strong and ready to go against Mansfield.”

Johnny Edward:

MFM FC striker Stephen Odey has finally completed his move to Swiss side, FC Zurich after his International Transfer Certificate was released, Completesportsnigeria.com has been informed.‎

Odey signed a four year deal with the club and becomes the third Nigerian player to feature for FC Zurich after Ike Shorunmu and the late Rashidi Yekini.

“It’s official now Odey has finally completed his move and will start training with the team after the international break,” a reliable source close to Odey told Completesportnigeria.com

Odey scored 18 goals last season for MFM in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and has featured twice for the Home Eagles team before his move to Switzerland.

FC Zurich are atop the Swiss League table in after six rounds of matches with 12 points, a point ahead of closest rivals Young Boys and Basel.

