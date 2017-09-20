Holders FC IfeanyiUbah defeated relegated Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club ABS 3-0 in the first leg of their 2017 Aiteo Cupquarter-final tie in Nnewi on Wednesday.

A brace from Godwin Obaje and a solitary goal from Suleiman Mohammed secured the impressive first leg win.

Obaje put IfeanyiUbah 1-0 up from the penalty spot in the 27th minute after he was brought down inside the box.

Mohammed doubled IfeanyiUbah’s lead in the 40th minute before Obaje netted his second goal to make it 3-0.

At the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, Niger Tornadoes overcame Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Plateau United 2-0.

Tornadoes’ goals were scored by Ebenezer Odeyemi and Bolaji Adeyemo in the 40th and 74th minutes respectively.

In Osogbo, 10-man Nigeria National League (NNL) club Osun United secured a 1-0 home against NPFL club Sunshine Stars, handled by former Odun United coach Duke Udi.

The only goal of the game was scored by Tosin Omoyele in the 66th minute.

Before Omoyele’s goal, Osun United were reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Emmanuel Osigwe in the 35th minute.

The second legs of the 2017 Aiteo Cup come up on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the first leg quarter-final between Akwa United and Katsina United Feeders scheduled for Uyo was postponed to Sunday.