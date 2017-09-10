NPFL Goal King Okpotu: League Mission Completed, WAFU Cup Next

By Kayode Ogundare:

Lobi Stars of Makurdi striker Anthony Okpotu who emerged highest goalscorer in the Nigerian Premier Football League is already setting his sights on bigger targets with the senior national team in the WAFU Cup competition which kicked off Saturday in Ghana, completesportsnigeria.com has exclusively gathered.

Okpotu, scorer of 19 goals, beat MFM’s Stephen Odey to the award but claimed he never set his sights on winning the title in the first place.

“I’ve been playing in the League for a while and each season, I always try to help my team to win games by scoring as many goals as possible. This season was not different. I was just doing my thing. Because I didn’t put m mind to it, I was not under any serious pressure to win. I’m grateful to my teammates and the coaches because without all of them this would not have been possible,” he told completesportsnigeria.com.

The former Al-Itihad of Libya forward also zeroed in on the goal which he felt was the most beautiful of all the 19 he scored in the season which included two hattricks against MFM and El-Kanemi.

He said: “I will pick the second goal in our 3-0 win over MFM in Makurdi. It was a free-kick and I think it was beautiful to watch. I actually wanted to cross the ball but at the last minute I noticed that the goalkeeper was not well-positioned so I changed my mind and decided to aim directly for goal. It went over the wall and into the net. It was a good goal.”

The 23-year old, already in the national team camp with the Super Eagles who are preparing to participate at the WAFU Cup in Ghana, said he’s now focused on helping Nigeria to do well at the competition.

“I want to join my teammates to help Nigeria win the WAFU Cup. As usual, I’m not setting any goals target for myself. If I get picked to play, I will give it my best and ensure we do well. If I sit on the bench, I will support whoever is playing. We are a team and we win together.”

Nigeria are billed to face Sierra Leone in their first game on Monday before the winner goes on to qualify for a four-team round -robin