NPFL: Plateau On Cusp For Title Glory; 3SC, ABS, Wikki In Lifeline Battles

By Johnny Edward:

Plateau United could clinch their first ever Nigeria Professional Football League title if they beat relegation threatend Wikki Tourist in Bauchi this Sunday, provided MFM FC are held to draw. At home by Nasarawa United in the matchday 37 clashes Completesportsnigeria.com.com reports.

After their 1-1 draw against Rivers United last weekend, the Kennedy Boboye’s side, on 63 points from 36 games, face a big game against 15th placed Wikki who must win to brighten their chances of escaping relegation, especially with the other relegation fighters, ABS FC and Shooting Stars, playing at home this weekend and also vying for survival.

MFM in second position, are looking to beat Nasarawa United at the Agege stadium to push the title race to the final day, provided Plateau United lose. MFM are on 59 points with four points adrift leaders Plateau ahead of the final two league fixtures.

Seven time champions, Enyimba will be without their skipper Mfon Udoh who is down with injury when they travel to Enugu to face Rangers International at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in an oriental derby. Enyimba are desperate to secure a top-three finish at the end of the season and another win will brighten their chances.

The Elephants face a tough task against the dethroned champions who recorded a shock away win in Sagamu last weekend against Remo Stars.

Enyimba have just won two games in their last 13 away games. Gbenga Ogunbote’s side sit in fourth place in the NPFL log and will be battling to record their third away win this season.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium Ibadan, Shooting Stars host Akwa United in a must win game to move clear from the relegation zone. The Promise Keepers will be without their influencial midfielder Ifeanyi Ifeanyi for the game as he is on international duties with the Super Eagles. Fatai Amoo’s side are in 16th position due to their superior goal difference.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, a win for Kano Pillars against bad NPFL travellers, El Kanemi Warriors will see the Sai Masu Gida side move up to as high as fourth place if Nasarawa United, FC IfeanyiUbah and Rangers International fail to pick up maximum points from their respective gamea of the matchday 37.

Ladan Bosso’s men have not won a game on the road this season.

In other fixtures, Katsina United would relish an opportunity to record their 15th win of the campaign when they host relegated Remo Stars. Rivers United will look to build on the 1-1 draw played earned against Plateau United when they host Gombe United.

ABS FC will host Abia Warriors, while Lobi Stars and Niger Tornadoes will battle for all three points at the Aper Aku Stadium Makurdi. FC IfeanyiUbah will face Sunshine Stars at the Ijebu Ode Stadium.

NPFL Matchday 37 Fixtures

Sunday, September 3, 2017

Katsina United vs Remo Stars

Rangers Int’l vs Enyimba Int’l

Wikki Tourists vs Plateau United

Rivers United vs Gombe United

ABS FC vs Abia Warriors

MFM FC vs Nasarawa United

Kano Pillars vs El-Kanemi Warriors

Shooting Stars vs Akwa United

Lobi Stars vs Niger Tornadoes

Sunshine Stars vs FC Ifeanyi Ubah