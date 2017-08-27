NPFL: Plateau Extend Lead Despite Home Draw, Enyimba Thrash Wikki, 3SC Hold El-Kanemi

By James Agberebi:

MFM missed the chance to capitalise on Plateau United’s slip up at home as they lost 1-0 away to Abia Warriors in the Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 36 on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The only goal of the game in Umuahia was scored by Arinze Nwangwu in the 67th minute.

The draw means MFM still remain second on 59 points, four points adrift of Plateau United who are on 63.

At the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos, leaders Plateau United had to rely on a late goal to force a 1-1 draw against Rivers United.

Emeka Ogbugh put Rivers United 1-0 up in the 14th minute before Peter Eneji salvaged a point for hosts Plateau United with an 89th minute goal.

Plateau United earlier had the chance to draw level on 81 minutes but Emma James missed from the penalty spot.

Despite the setback, Plateau United are still top with two games left to play.

In Calabar, Enyimba went goal crazy as they hammered Wikki Tourists 4-0.

Goals from Ikechukwu Ibenegbu (11th minute, penalty), Stephen Chukwude (19th minute), Chinonso Okonkwo (28th minute) and Stanley Dimgba (75th minute) gave Enyimba the emphatic win.

Enyimba are still in the third position on 57 points, same as Akwa United who beat Lobi 2-1 on Friday.

Outgoing NPFL champions Rangers added more misery on relegation-bound Remo Stars following a 2-1 away win.

A brace from Bobby Clement in the 20th and 52nd minutes put Rangers 2-0 up.

Akeem Taiwo however pulled a goal back for Remo in the 58th minute but Rangers held on to claim the three points.

With the win, Rangers are now in the eighth position on 52 points.

In Maiduguri, relegation-threatened Shooting Stars held El-Kanemi Warriors to a 1-1 draw.

El-Kanemi, unbeaten at home all season, shot into the lead on 48 minutes through Babangida Ibrahim.

But in the 90th minute, Abayomi Adebayo equalised for Shooting Stars to earn them a valuable away point.

El-Kanemi should have gone ahead in earlier in the game but goal scorer Ibrahim missed a penalty.

The draw lifted 3SC out of the new relegation zone to 16th on 47 points, while El-Kanemi dropped to seventh with 53 points.

And in Lafia, Kano Pillars lost 1-0 to Nasarawa United.

Adamu Hassan was the hero for Nasarawa as his 46th minute goal in the first half, secured the win for Nasarawa.

In other results, Gombe United pipped ABS 2-1 in Gombe, while Sunshine Stars lost 2-0 away to Katsina United.

Meanwhile, the game between Niger Tornadoes and IfeanyiUbah in Minna was postponed to tomorrow (Monday) due to heavy downpour. The game will resume by 8am.

NPFL week 36 results:

Plateau United 1 vs 1 Rivers United

Abia Warriors 1 vs 0 MFM

Enyimba 4 vs 0 Wikki Tourists

El-Kanemi Warriors 1 vs 1 3SC

Remo Stars 1 vs 2 Rangers

Nasarawa United 1 vs 0 Kano Pillars

Gombe United 2 vs 1 ABS

Katsina United 2 vs 0 Sunshine Stars