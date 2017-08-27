NPFL: Plateau, MFM Keep Title Chase Alive As 3SC Continue Survival Battle

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian Professional Football League leaders Plateau United will look to beat struggling Rivers United on Sunday to enhance their chances of clinching the title, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Kennedy Boboye-led side need seven points from their remaining three games to guarantee being crowned champions and a win over last season’s runners-up will further consolidate their place at the summit.

A win for the Jos club on Sunday will further extend their winning streak to 12 in the NPFL.

Second-place MFM of Lagos must defeat Abia Warriors in Umuhaia to stand a chance of wresting the title away from Plateau United who are three points ahead and have a vastly superior goals difference.

Relegated Remo Stars who hold the worst form going into Matchday 36 with five defeats on the spin could ruin the chances of dethroned NPFL champions Enugu Rangers when they both clash in Sagamu on Sunday.

Rangers are 10th in the log but a defeat for the Flying Antelopes and a win for Rivers United, Sunshine Stars, Niger Tornadoes ,Abia Warriors and Wikki Tourists could draw them back into the relegation zone.

At the UJ Esuene Stadium, Enyimba of Aba in fourth place will be seeking to maintain their unbeaten run of 70 matches at home when they take on Wikki Tourists who occupy the 15th position.

The Gbenga Ogunbote-led Enyimba must win their remaining three games to ensure clinching a CAF continental ticket at the end of the season.

In Maiduguri, Shooting Stars of Ibadan must get at least a point as they seek to avoid the drop when they face El-Kanemi Warriors who are unbeaten at home.

3SC are 17th in the NPFL table and must get at least seven points to make sure of surviving relegation.

In Minna, Niger Tornadoes will look to extend their clean sheet to nine when they host FC IfeanyiUbah. Tornadoes are 13th on the log and must beat fifth-place FC IfeanyiUbah to stand a chance of surviving the drop.

In other fixtures, Katsina United will host Sunshine Stars while Gombe United will host ABS. Kano Pillars are away to Nasarawa United in Lafia.

NPFL Matchday 36 fixtures

Remo Stars vs Enugu Rangers

Enyimba vs Wikki Tourist

Plateau United vs Rivers United

Gombe United vs ABS

Abia Warriors vs MFM

Nasarawa United vs Kano Pillars

El Kanemi Warriors vs Shooting Stars

Niger Tornadoes vs IfeanyiUbah

Katsina United vs Sunshine Stars