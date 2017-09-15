NPFL/ STAR Partnership And A Thrilling Season Finale For Plateau United

The Nigerian Professional football league 2016/17 season came to an entertaining end with a pulsating final match between Plateau United and Rangers International at Rwang Pam stadium in Jos on Saturday 9th of September 2017.

After a tough 38-match league games, Plateau United amassed 66 points in total to become the 19th Nigeria league champions. Kennedy Boboye, the team’s coach led the Plateau United side to their first ever league title after defeating Enugu Rangers by 2-0 in the final match of the season.

Plateau United Striker Emeka Umeh scored the first goal for the team in the 25th minute before Benjamin Turba shot the second and winning goal before the close of proceedings.

Popular Music Star, Ice prince, was at the Jos Township Stadium, venue of the match to entertain fans and spice up the celebrations following the feat achieved by the team. Known for his several hit songs, Ice prince made a surprise appearance after the match to the excitement and delight of the thousands of football fans who had gathered at the venue.

Following the 2016 partnership between Star and the League Management Company, licensor of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), stakeholders including football fans are witnessing a transformation of the Nigerian league.

Star is wholly indigenous and synonymous is a big promoter of Nigerian passion in football. More than the ‘Nigerianess’ of the brand, its attributes are perfect for the league and just as important, the fans of football in Nigeria.

Speaking on the thrilling end of the season, Tokunbo Adodo, Portfolio Manager, National Premium, Nigerian Breweries, said the experiential participation of football fans at the final match in Jos supports the brand’s commitment to driving audience venue participation.

”We are very excited to witness what has been a thoroughly enjoyable and exciting league season. As you know, Star is all about giving Nigerian football fans premium experience and the way the NPFL has gone this season is not only pleasing for us but very encouraging particularly showing what is possible for the next season. Millions of Nigerian football fans now follow the league with greater passion and that’s the reason Star is celebrating the shinning fans”.

“Star Lager Beer is a proudly Nigerian brand and that’s what informs our approach in all we do. For us, it is Nigeria first, and football, being not just a very popular sport with Nigerians, but is also a major unifying factor for Nigerians. So investing in the development of the local league and celebrating Nigerians who throng out to watch their local teams play, is very important to us.”

Following the win, Star lager gave Plateau United fans an opportunity to celebrate with the Plateau United team at the dedicated premium Star fan park, which was set up at the Stadium. As part of the celebration, the team and its supporters embarked on a trophy tour around town to celebrate their win, which led to the government house where the trophy was presented to the Plateau State Commissioner for Sports, Danladi Mann, who stood in for Governor Simon Lalong.

The league season might have ended but for Star, the recognition given to the millions of shinning fans will continue to reverberate, as the premium football experience provided by the Star.

Star has a long history of supporting consumers’ passion in football and in the next league season will continue to create more premium experience for fans across the country on match days.

The 2017/18-league season will commence in early 2018 and Star’s partnership with the NPFL will continue to bring premium quality football excitement to fans and the twenty clubs competing for the league title.