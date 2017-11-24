NPFL Top Scorer Okpotu Considers Offers From Foreign Clubs

By Adeboye Amosu: Lobi Stars forward Anthony Okpotu has told Completesportsnigeria.com that he has received offers from foreign clubs but he still undecided over a move abroad.

The striker emerged top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season with 19 goals.

There are reports Okpotu is on the radar of South African Premier League club Cape Town City, who also have former Super Eagles forward Obinna Nsofor in their ranks, and few other clubs outside the shores of the country.

But the Nigeria international has remained calm over speculations over his future.

“Some foreign clubs have expressed interest in securing my services but I’m still weighing all the offers for now,” Okpotu revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I don’t see any need to rush things as I am enjoying my time with Lobi Stars. I just want to take my time before taking any step.

“Staying with Lobi Stars is a possibility and if I choose to stay at the club, I will work hard to score more goals than I did last season. ”

Okpotu previously featured for top Libyan club Al Ittihad before returning to Lobi Stars.

