NPFL: Tornadoes Edge Nine-Man IfeanyiUbah In Rescheduled Fixture

By James Agberebi:



Niger Tornadoes came from a goal down to beat nine-man IfeanyiUbah 2-1 at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja in a rescheduled matchday 36 Nigeria Professional Football League game on Monday morning.



The game was abandoned on Sunday due to heavy rain with IfeanyiUbah leading 1-0 thanks to King Osanga’s 40th minute goal.



In the replay, Ibrahim Babawo equalised for Niger Tornadoes with three minutes left in the game.



And in the 92nd minute, Wilfred Ammeh scored from the penalty spot to give Tornadoes the win after Babawo was tripped inside the box by IfeanyiUbah keeper Drissa Bamba.



Prior to Niger Tornadoes equaliser, Godwin Obaje was sent off for IfeanyiUbah in the 57th minute after receiving his second yellow card.



IfeanyiUbah goal scorer Osanga was also sent off in added time for misconduct.



The win catapulted Tornadoes from the 14th position to 10th with 51 points in the league table, while IfeanyiUbah dropped to sixth on 53 points.

