NPFL: Wikki Beat Gombe To Avoid Drop, Confirm 3SC Relegation

By James Agberebi:

Wikki Tourists have retained their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) status following their 2-0 win against relegated Gombe United in a rescheduled matchday 38 clash in Maiduguri on Saturday.

The was initially abandoned last Saturday in Gombe due to crowd trouble.

Wikki Tourists were already 1-0 up before the game was disrupted by Gombe fans. The League Management Company ordered a replay and heavily sanctioned Gombe United.

In the rescheduled game at the El-Kanemi Sports Complex in Maiduguri, Aboubakar Lawal scored in the 36th minute to make it 2-0 to Wikki Tourist.

The victory for Wikki Tourists now confirms Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) relegation to the Nigeria National League (NNL) for next season.

The Ibadan-based club are relegated alongside Gombe, Remo Stars and ABS of Ilorin.

