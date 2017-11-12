Nigeria Professional Football League side, Wikki Tourists of Bauchi have signed Japan-based Emmanuel Agwu for the coming 2017/2018 domestic season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Agwu was on the payroll of Tonnal SC, Japan, before his latest switch to his native country.

“Agwu has joined us from Japan. We are optimistic he will be a good addition to our squad because he has quality and intelligence”, Bala Usman Kurdi, spokesman of Wikki Tourists said to Completesportsnigeria.com.

Our checks reveal that there are other 17 new arrivals to bolster the the Wikki Tourists’ squad after surviving relegation on the final day of last season..

The new signings include five players from Kano Pillars; Zakka Bala, Nafiu kabuga, Muktari Ali Kwura, Nura Ibrahim and Pius Ibrahim.

Others are Chima Ndukwu (Plateau United), Onuoha chukwujekwu (Remo Stard), Gabriel Jeremah (Tornadoes), Joseph ujah (Lobi Stars), Samuel Kalu (Zoo United), Mustapha Auddullahi (SportLight), Joshua Abah (Jigawa Golden Stars), Abbubakar Ummar (Abia Warriors), Emeka Onyia ( Mighty Jets), Auddulwahab Bidemi (Katsina United), Fasomni Olaniyi (Sunshine Stars) and Chibundu AMA (Jaya Rocks FC).

