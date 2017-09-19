By James Agberebi:



Former Super Eagles forward Obinna Nsofor made his debut for Cape Town City FC in their 1-0 away defeat to Orlando Pirates in the South African Premier League on Tuesday night.



Obinna, who started from the bench, was brought on in the 71st minute for Michael Majoro.



The only goal was scored by Thabo Qalinge in the 82nd minute.



The defeat leaves Cape Town occupying the seventh spot on six points, while Orlando Pirates top on 11 points.



He joined Cape Town from German lower division club Dstmstadt in September.



Nsofor represented Nigeria at three Africa Cup of Nations (2006, 2008, 2010) and was at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Nsofor was also in the U-23 Eagles squad that won silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

