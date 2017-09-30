Nsofor Scores First Cape Town City Goal In Derby Win

Nsofor, who was on from the start, opened scoring for Cape Town City in the 34th minute.

And with two minutes remaining, Judas Moseamedi wrapped up the game by netting Cape Town City’s winner.

The game was Nsofor’s third for Cape Town City since joining them from Darmstadt during the transfer window.

Cape Town have now moved up to third on 12 points and just one point behind leaders Lamontville in the South African top flight table.