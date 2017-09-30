Nsofor Scores First Cape Town City Goal In Derby Win

0

Nsofor Scores First Cape Town City Goal In Derby Win

By James Agberebi: Former Super Eagles striker Obinna Nsofor scored his first goal for Cape Town City in their 2-0 away win against local rivals Ajax Cape Town in the South African Premier League on Saturday.
Nsofor, who was on from the start, opened scoring for Cape Town City in the 34th minute.

And with two minutes remaining, Judas Moseamedi wrapped up the game by netting Cape Town City’s winner.

The game was Nsofor’s third for Cape Town City since joining them from Darmstadt during the transfer window.

Cape Town have now moved up to third on 12 points and just one point behind leaders Lamontville in the South African top flight table.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Ex-Super Eagle Nsofor To Make Cape Town City Debut This Week
  2. McCarthy: Why I Signed My Friend Nsofor For Cape Town City
  3. Obinna Nsofor Joins Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City
  4. Nsofor Makes Cape Town City Debut In Defeat To Orlando Pirates
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *