REVEALED: How Nsofor Snubbed Orlando Pirates’ N13.5m Per Year Offer

Erstwhile Super Eagles striker, Obinna Nsofor, turned down an alluring offer from South African giants Orlando Pirates before signing the dotted lines for Cape Town City FC, Completesportsnigeria.com has gathered.

Scoccerladuma.co.za reported on Thursday that Pirates coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic had requested the club to sign the former West Ham striker whose wealth of experience could invaluable for the Bucaneers’ titles chase.

Competent source within The Buccaneers revealed that Pirates had presented an over R500,000 (about N13m per annum offer to Nsofor. Cape Town City FC, aware of Pirates’ strong financial base, immediately moved into action and offered the same amount for the former Inter Milan striker.

It took a late intervention of Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy to make Nsofor change his mind and ditch Pirates who were in a better position to add another Nigerian to their long list of foreign players.

The 30-year-old however underwent trials with Cape Town City before bagging the deal.

Nsofor joined the South Africa Premier League side on a one-year deal after he was released by German Bundesliga 2 side SV Darmstadt.

