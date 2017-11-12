Nsofor Won’t Rule Out Super Eagles Return

Obinna Nsofor is still hopeful of wearing the green and white colours of Nigeria again despite the glut of talents in the present Super Eagles team.

The versatile forward who currently plays for South African club Cape Town City last appeared for Nigeria in a friendly encounter against Mexico in March 2014.

The Super Eagles who have already booked their passage to the Russia 2018 World Cup alongside four other African countries are blessed with a number of attacking talents with some of them still fighting hard to secure regular spots in the team.

But the former Inter Milan star believes he still has what it takes to shine at the international level.

“It wouldn’t be a bad idea. But on a personal front, I think I’ve done everything I could do for my country,” Nsofor told Kickoff.com. “Obviously, yes, it depends on my performances as well, and if I get an opportunity from now until the end of the season to go back and play for my country, it’s a plus. “But my priority is totally focused on Cape Town City, to be able to achieve the objective the team has set for itself. “

Nsofor has been capped 46 times by Nigeria and has scored 11 goals.

The vastly travelled striker has appeared for clubs in Italy, Germany, England and Russia.

