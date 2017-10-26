Nwakaeme: I Can Score 20 Or More Goals This‎ Season

By Johnny Edward:

Anthony Nwakaeme is confident he can score not less than 20 goals this season to surpass his highest goal tally of 17 in all competition, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Nwakaeme scored his first league goal of the season in Hapoel Beer Sheva’s 2-1 home win over Maccabi Tel Aviv on Monday after six matches to take his tally to seven in his first 15 games in all competitions.

“You never know, but I’m confident I might get my best ever goal tally for a season this season,” Nwakaeme told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I can score 20 or more goals this season.”

Nwakeame also praised his team’s spirit in the victory against Maccabi Tel Aviv despite playing with ten men for an hour.

“It is not always easy but it was a great team spirit with good energy from the fans.”

“We know what we have to do and how to achieve our targets this season.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.