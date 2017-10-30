ROUND-UP: Nwakaeme Hits Brace As Obi Returns With A Bang; Onazi, Agbo Win

By Johnny Edward and James Agberebi:

Super Eagles forward Anthony Nwakaeme celebrated his 100th league appearance for Hapoel Beer-Sheva by scoring a brace as the Camels came from a goal down to defeat FC Ashdod 3-1 in an Israeli league clash on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nwakaeme scored his goals after Maharan Radi’s equalised for Hapoel Beer-Sheva in the 56th minute. Mauricio Cordeiro had handed hosts FC Ashdod the lead in the 42nd minute.

The 28-year-old Nwakaeme has now scored three goals in nine league games this season, while in all competitions he has score nine goals in 17 games. He has now scored 37 goals in 100 league appearances for Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Also on Sunday, Nigerian midfielder Joel Obi made a goal scoring return from injury as he netted the winning goal in Torino’s 2-1 home win against Cagliari in Serie A.

Obi, who has been out since September 10, scored what was the winning goal on 66 minutes in the win for Torino.

Nicolo Barella had given Cagliari the lead on 30 minutes before Iago Falque equalised for Torino 10 minutes later.

The goal was Obi’s second goal in four league appearances this season.

In the Turkish top flight, Ogenyi Onazi was in action for Trabzonspor who stunned nine-man Galatasaray 2-1.

Trabzonspor also had a player sent off in the game.

Onazi was however replaced with just one minute left in the encounter.

Still in Turkey, Rio 2016 hero Imoh Ezekiel featured for Konyaspor in their 1-0 home win against Osmanlispor.

Ezekiel, who started from the bench, was brought on in the 84th minute of the game.

Also in action for Osmanlispor was Aminu Umar who played for 90 minutes while his Nigerian teammate Raheem Lawal was benched.

And in the Belgian league, Super Eagles defender Uche Agbo made an appearance for Standard Liege in their 3-1 home win against Waasland-Beveren.

Agbo played the full 90 minutes of the game.

