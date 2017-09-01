Nwakaeme: Looking Forward To My Debut, But Nigeria Victory More Important

By Kayode Ogundare (pic:Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Anthony Nwakaeme hopes to make his international debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Cameroon in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo today, but adds that a resounding victory for the team will suffice if he doesn’t play, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Nigeria lead Group B with six points after recording wins against Algeria and Zambia, and host Cameroon in a matchday 3 clash today at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo.

Nwakaeme, poised to be named on the substitute’s bench for the game with Chelsea winger Victor Moses and Moses Simon preferred to start ahead of him on the flanks told Completesportsnigeria.com that the array of talents in the Eagles squad for the game will see off the reigning African champions.‎

“I am looking forward to the game and I hope I get to play as well, but if that doesn’t happen, a big win will be okay for me,” Nwakaeme told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Nwakaeme who was the highest Nigerian scorer in the UEFA Champions League qualifying round with four goals in six games, is also cautious of the threat the Hugo Broos’ side possess.

“They have good players; Vincent Aboubakar, Benjamin Moukandjo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and the likes, so we must be ready as well.”

Cameroon will host Nigeria in the reverse fixture on Monday , September 4 in Yaounde.