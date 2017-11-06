Nwakaeme, Ogu, Agu, Omeruo Hit Rabat Today, Ahead Nigeria-Algeria Clash

By Johnny Edward: The quartet of Anthony Nwakeame, John Ogu, Mikel Agu and Kenneth Omeruo will arrive the Super Eagles camp in Rabat Morocco tonight (Monday) ahead of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria, Completesportsnigeria.com has gathered.

All four players were in action for their respective clubs over the weekend and are in line to make an appearance for the three time African Champions in the dead rubber clash against the Desert Foxes.

Nwakaeme who bagged his fourth league goal of the season for Hapoel Beer Sheva, in their 2-0 away win against Maccabi Petach Tikva on Sunday confirmed to Completesportsnigeria.com that he and his bossom friend Ogu will be in camp before dusk on Monday.‎

“We (Nwakaeme and Ogu) will be in camp on Monday for the games, and hopefully, I get to play as I hope to,” Nwakaeme told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

Nwakaeme has been in rich vein of scoring form for his Israeli team, scoring in his last three games.

Meanwhile, Agu who made his 12th appearance of the campaign for Bursaspor on Saturday confirmed he was already at the airport in enroute to Rabat for the game on Sunday night.

He is expected to arrive on Monday in company of William Troost Ekong who also plays for Bursaspor.

Other players expected to arrive in the Super Eagles camp in Morocco later today are are captain John Mikel Obi, Daniel Akpeyi, Kenneth Omeruo, Uche Agbo, Chidozie Awaziem and Henry Onyekuru.

