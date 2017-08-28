Nwakaeme, Ogu To Arrive In Super Eagles Camp Tonight

Completesportsnigeria.com can exclusively reveal that the duo of Anthony Nwakaeme and John Ogu will arrive the Super Eagles camp in Uyo tonight (Monday) ahead of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Uyo.‎

The two players featured for Hapoel Beer Sheva who suffered a shock 3-1 loss away to Maccabi Haifa in the Israeli league.

It was their first defeat in the Isreali League since February 4th 2017, when they lost to Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0.

Hapoel Beer Sheva are without a win in their opening two league games after missing out in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Other players expected to arrive in the Super Eagles camp in Uyo later today are William Troost Ekong, Elderson Echiejile, Uche Agbo and Aaron Samuel.

Meanwhile, four players have since checked into the Bolton White Apartment where the Super Eagles team are being quarterd in Abuja.

The players are captain John Mikel Obi, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Odion Ighalo.