Nwakaeme Open Goals Account As 10-Man Hapoel Win

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles forward Anthony Nwakaeme scored his first goal in the Israeli top flight this season following 10-man Hapoel Beer Sheva’s 2-1 home win against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Monday night.

Nwakaeme put Hapoel 1-0 up in the 62nd minute before Ben Sahar doubled the lead in the 68th minute.

In the 89th minute, Omer Atzili pulled a goal back for Maccabi Tel Aviv but Hapoel held on for the win.

In the first half, Hapoel were reduced to 10 men as Hatem Abd Elhamed was shown a straight red card in the 20th minute.

Nwakaeme’s goal was his first after five league appearances for Hapoel so far this season.

The win took Hapoel up to fourth position on 14 points with a game in hand in the 14-team league table.

