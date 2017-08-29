Nwakaeme: My Presence In Super Eagles Will Bring Good Luck

By Kayode Ogundare (photo: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Hapoel Be’er Sheva of Israel’s hot-shot, Anthony Nwakaeme, has predicted that his first call-up to the national team will be a good omen for the Super Eagles when they confront the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a 2018 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

The burly all-action striker spoke with Completesportsnigeria.com moments after his first national team training and expressed optimism that he would be able to help in stopping Cameroon in the double-header fixture.

“First of all, I’m happy to be here and it feels so good to be a part of the national team set up. I’ve always wanted to play for my country and now that the opportunity is here I hope to seize it with both hands and do my bit when called upon to do so,” Nwakaeme told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Nwakaeme is however unfazed about the possibility that he may start from the bench in the midst of other strikers with more national team experience.

He said: “It doesn’t matter who plays or gets to start. The most important thing is that we are one team and whether I start from the bench or don’t even get to play at all, I what to support this team 100 percent. On or off the pitch, I want to do my part whenever and in whatever capacity I’m called upon.”

The 28-year old striker began his European sojourn in Romania in 2010, playing for a clutch of teams before moving to Isreali side Hapoel Ra’anana where he spent two seasons.

He joined present team Be’er Sheva in 2015 and has won back to back Isreali Premier League as well as the Super Cup in 2016 and 2017.