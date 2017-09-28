By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian striker, Anthony Nwakaeme, scored his first goal in this season’s UEFA Europa League for his Israeli club Hapoel Beer Sheva who lost‎ 2-1 to Viktoria Plzen a Group G clash on Thursday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports..‎

Nwakaeme who is yet to score in four Israeli League games this term came on for Ben Sahar in the 62nd minute and restored parity for Hapoel Beer Sheva seven minutes later, after Milan Petrzela had handed the host a 29th minute opener.

Jan Kopic made it 2-1 for the hosts, Viktoria Plzen, in the 76th minute of the nervy game before Marek Bakos sealed the win in the 89th minute.

Despite the defeat Hapoel Beer Sheva remain second in Group G with three points adrift FC Steaua București who defeated Swiss side, Lugano 2-1 to move top of the standings.

Nwakaeme’s compatriot, John Ogu featured for 90 minutes of the match. It was Ogu’s second game of the Europa League group stages.

The pair have been invited for Nigeria’s next weekend’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Uyo.

