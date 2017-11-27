Nwakaeme Scores, Ogu Shines In Hapoel Beer-Sheva Draw Vs 10-Man Beitar Jerusalem

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles striker Anthony Nwakaeme was on target for Hapoel Beer-Sheva in their 2-2 away draw against 10-man Beitar Jerusalem in the Israeli top flight on Monday.

The goal was Nwakaeme’s fourth after nine league games in the Israeli league this season.

Also in action for Hapoel Beer-Sheva was John Ogu who played for 90 minutes.

Beitar took the lead in the 52nd minute before Nwakaeme drew Hapoel Beer-Sheva level in the 55th minute.

A minute later, Beitar were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card shown to Michael Seroshtan.

Hapoel Beer-Sheva took advantage of their numerical advantage and went 2-1 up through Maor Melikson.

But in the 92nd minute, Erik Sabo equalised for Beitar to earn them a share of the spoils.

The draw left Hapoel second on 24 points in the league table, same points as leaders Hapoel Haifa who are ahead on superior goals scored.

