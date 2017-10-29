Nwakaeme Set For Hapoel Beer-Sheva Century, Eyes Super Eagles Debut Vs Algeria

By Johnny Edward: Anthony Nwakaeme is set to make his 100th Israeli Premier League appearance for Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Sunday’s away clash with FC Ashdod, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nwakaeme who joined the Camels in the 2014/15 season from Hapoel Raanana has scored 35 goals and provided 19 assists for Hapoel Beer Sheva.

“How time flies,” Nwakaeme, 28, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I just hope we win tonight because that will make it worth celebrating.”

Hapoel Beer-Sheva have two outstanding games in the league and are fourth in the table with 14 points from seven matches.

Anthony, who is expected to be named in the Nigeria squad for the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine in November, is also eager to debut for the Super Eagles.

“That special moment will come and I hope to make it count by doing well,” he told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“It may happen in the next game, who knows.”

