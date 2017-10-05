Nwakaeme: My Super Eagles Debut Will Soon Come

By Johnny Edward (photos by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Hapoel Beer-Sheva forward Anthony Nwakeame has revealed that he is patiently waiting for his debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria face Zambia in Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier and Nwakaeme who has been named as an unused substitute in the last two encounters insists that he is more concerned about the team winning on Saturday.

“It will come pretty soon,” Nwakaeme told Completesportsnigeria.com here in Uyo.

“I’m patient and it will come at the right time. What is important to me is that we win on Saturday and qualify for the World Cup.

“We are focused and by God’s grace we will beat Zambia.”

Nigeria lead African qualifying Group B with 10 points from four games and need a win to guarantee another berth at the World Cup in Russia next year.

Nwakaeme has scored five goals for Hapoel Beer-Sheva in all competitions so far this season.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.