Nwakali Eyes Norwegian Goal Of The Season Award

By Johnny Edward: Sogndal midfielder, Chidiebere Nwakali, is delighted that his goal against Molde in October has been nominated for the Norwegian Eliteserien Goal of the Season Award for 2017, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Nwakali who scored a 25 yard stunner to give his side a 2-0 lead in the encounter will see his goal compete against those scored by Nicklas Bendtner, Aleksander Melgalvis, Tonny Brochmann, Eggen Hedenstad, Milan Jevtovic, Gili Rolantsson, Herman Stengel and Anders Trondsen for the award.

“I’m happy my goal was nominated and I hope I get to win it,” Nwakali told Completesportsnigeria.com.

The winner of the Goal of the Season award will be announced on Monday 27 November at the Football Festival.

Nwakali who was not listed for action last weekend in Sogndal Fotball’s 1-1 draw away at Stabaek however remains hopeful that his side can beat Aalesund to the relegation play-off spot on the final day of the Norwegian Eliteserien league this Sunday.

Sogndal Fotball occupy the 15th position in the 16 team log with 29 points from 29 games just as 14th placed Aalesund, but with a lesser number of goals scored so far.

“It’s going to be tough, but we just need to win our last game with more goals and hope that Strømsgodset also achieve their dream of qualifiying for the Europa League with a win against Aalesund,” he said.

Aalesund host Strømsgodset who are chasing an Europa League ticket on the final day of the league season while Sogndal Fotball are home to Valerenga.

The 20 year old midfielder, currently on loan at Norwegian club Sogndal from Manchester City, has scored three goals from 25 appearances as a midfielder with Sogndal Fotball who are battling to escape relegation.

