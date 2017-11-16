Nwakali: It Feels Good Learning From Mikel

By Johnny Edward: Chidebere Nwakali has revealed how Mikel Obi helped him settle in with the Super Eagles for the games against Algeria and Argentina, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who also plays at right-back, was a suprise inclusion in coach Gernot Rohr’s squad for the games. He was one of the two players who did not feature in both games.

“It felt good playing with you (Mikel) much respect more blessing and more to learn from you @mikel_john_obi thanks for your advice much respect up,” Nwakali wrote on Instagram beneath a picture of himself and Mikel In the dressing room.

“It was a nice experience seeing some of my former teammates in the junior national team here again in the senior national team. It is a thing of joy that we have progressed this far in our career.”

Former U-17 U-20 international Nwakali has scored three goals from 25 appearances as a midfielder with Sogndal Fotball in Norway this season.

Nwakali is currently on loan at the Norwegian club Sogndal from Manchester City.

