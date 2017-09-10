Nwamu Confident D’Tigers’ Can Successfully Defend Afrobasket Title

​D’Tigers’ guard Ikechukwu Nwamu is confident Nigeria have the potential to retain the title won two years ago in Rades, Tunisia despite missing 11 players who were instrumental to the success in 2015.

D’Tigers’ suffered their first defeat in the competition after recording wins over Mali (90-67) and Cote d’Iviore (78-77).

Nwamu, a 6-foot-5 swing man is currently ranked 15th in the top performers list by FIBA with 42 points so far in three games, says he is delighted representing his country at the championship.

“I believe this present squad has what it takes to defend the African title won two years ago,” he told FIBA.com.

“We did not quite understand what it takes to play at FIBA AfroBasket which accounted for our narrow win over Cote d’Ivoire, but having reviewed the game, everybody decided to chip in his quota against Mali and the result is there for all to see,” The 24-year-old Nwamu added.

“We will be better in our next game.”

​The defeat sees the reigning champions drop to second in Group A thought tied with the same number of points with Democratic Republic of Congo with five points.