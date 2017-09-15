Nwamu: D’Tigers Not Complacent After Big Win Vs Cameroon

Nigeria’s point guard, Ikechukwu Nwamu, says D’Tigers are not complacent after their massive win over Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2017 Afrobasket championship in Tunisia and Senegal, but will take each game as it comes.

Nwamu scored 25 points seven assists and four rebounds for D’Tigers in their 106-91 win over Cameroon on Thursday and he is confident of a win in the semi-finals over Senegal on Friday (today) evening.

The result also saw Nigeria become the first country to reach the 100 points at the Afrobasket championship.

Senegal on their part defeated Angola 66-57. It’s the third time in a row that the Senegales side will be making it to the semi-finals of the Afrobasket championship.

“We are taking one game at a time, and we will be prepared for the semi-Finals,” Nwamu told FIBA.com.

In the other semi-final game, host Tunisia who beat Democratic Republic of Congo 81-60 will take on Morocco, who reached the last four for the first time in 37 years thanks to a 66-62 triumph over Egypt.