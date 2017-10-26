Nwobodo: I Can Make Super Eagles World Cup Squad

Ujpest of Hungary midfielder Obinna Nwobodo is not ruling himself out of a shock spot in the Super Eagles squad to the Russia 2018 World Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria qualified for a third straight senior FIFA World Cup after claiming an impressing 13 points in five African qualifying Group B matches, leaving Zambia, Cameroon and Zambia behind.

Nwobodo won the Nigeria Professional Football League title with Enugu Rangers before leaving to join Hungarian top flight club Ujpest in 2017 where he has since become a regular.

“I want to be consistent as am dreaming World Cup 2018. Why not?” Nwobodo, who has not featured in any Super Eagles World Cup qualifier, tweeted.

Nwobodo, 20, represented Nigeria at the CAF U-20 Cup of Nations in 2015, where he helped the Flying Eagles win the trophy. He however missed the U-20 World Cup in the same year due to a serious injury.

He has played 12 Hungarian top flight games for Ujpest this season, bagging two assists.

