Nwosu: Eagles Should Confront Zambia With Same Character They Beat Cameroon

0

Nwosu: Eagles Should Confront Zambia With Same Character They Beat Cameroon

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Nigeria midfielder Christopher Nwosu wants the Super Eagles to confront the Chipolopolo of Zambia on October 7 with the same character they beat Cameroon in Uyo on September 1, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

 Nwosu believes that the chances of Super Eagles in the CAF  2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers  is certain if the team applies same commitment as they did against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.a

The Super Eagles are currently top of the Group B of the CAF World Cup qualifiers  with 10 points while Zambia are second in the table with seven points.

“The Zambia’s threat is real, but I feel they can surmount that if they showed same desire and commitment as they did against Cameroon,” Nwosu told Completesportsnigeria.com .

“This is the best chance the Super Eagles have  to qualify for the World Cup.

“They started well in the qualifiers,  that is why there has been less pressure because the team are not playing catch-up but all the same,  they need to get the win at home.”

The Zambian national team plan to hold training  camps  in Europe, and also in Ghana, ahead of the match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Related posts:

  1. Nwosu Recalls Past Clashes With Cameroon, Insists Current Indomitable Lions Not Special
  2. Nyirenda: Chipolopolo Have The Character To Beat Eagles In Uyo
  3. Chris Nwosu: Super Eagles Must Be Psychologically Superior To Beat Cameroon
  4. Ikpeba: Super Eagles Must Show Character Against Resilient Cameroon
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *