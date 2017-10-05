Nwosu: Eagles Good Enough To Beat A Determined Zambian Team

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria international Henry Nwosu says the Super Eagles should expect a very determined Chipolopolo of Zambia team in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA Wolrd Cup African qualifying Group B in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The Eagles, currently on 10 points, will seal qualification for next year’s FIFA World Cup if they beat Zambia on Saturday. The Chipolopolo are on seven points going into match.

Nwosu who in the Nigerian team that was knocked out in the qualifiers for the 1986 Africa Cup of Nations by Zambia, however expressed confidence that the Eagles would do enough to secure the ticket to their sixth World Cup appearance.

“There was nothing special about the Zambian team that knocked us out during the AFCON 1986 qualifiers,” the 1980 AFCON winner told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“They were just a good and determined side. And as it is common with Zambian teams, they are always determined. I remember they drew 0-0 with us in Lagos and beat us 1-0 in the second leg. So our players should be prepared for the match in Uyo.

“This time around I don’t see it happening again because with the high spirit our boys have and the fact that this is just a step to qualifying for Russia 2018, we will do everything possible to make sure we qualify,” Nwosu Nwosu charges.

“The mentality of the Zambian team that knocked Nigeria out in the 1986 AFCON qualifier is different from the current team. So we cannot use that as a yardstick.

“I am confident that the Zambians wouldn’t pose much problem to us, especially because we have big names in our team which means the complex will be in the Zambian team. Also the fact that we are playing at home and having beaten them on their home soil, I believe that fear will still be there provided our players are not complacent and over confident.”

