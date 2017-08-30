Nwosu Recalls Past Clashes With Cameroon, Insists Current Indomitable Lions Not Special

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles midfielder Henry Nwosu is confident that the forthcoming 2018 World Cup qualifiers between the Super Eagles and Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions will tilt towards positive results for the Nigerian national side, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Nwosu was in the Super Eagles side that defeated Cameroon 2-0 in June 1989 at the Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasingba in the Italian 90 World Cup qualifier although the Lions ultimately qualified for the World Cup.

“The Cameroon teams of the 80s and 90s are better than the present ones and I feel there’s nothing special about this team that should make Nigerians nervous,” Nwosu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Yes, they’re the African champions, but with the right attitude and game management, the Super Eagles can defeat them, at least take four points off them over two legs.

“I don’t know what strategy the coaches intend to adopt but I feel these matches are winnable and our boys cannot afford to lose especially at home,” Nwosu stressed.

The former international whose goal in the final of the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations against Cameroon in Morocco was controversially ruled out as offside, explained why he was not in the Eagles’ side that lost 1-0 away in an Italia 90 World Cup qualifier in Yaounde.

“I traveled back to Nigeria but was not part of the team that went to Yaounde because the Nigeria Football Association (NFA) then did not send an official letter to my club ASEC Mimosa,” Nwosu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The NFA and the chief coach were keen to have me play the match but I wanted that official letter to get to my club so that if I was not able to get back to my club when I was supposed to, they would have known that I was permitted to play for Nigeria. But the NFA did not send the letter to ASEC. Anyway, I played against Cameroon in Ibadan.”

The Eagles lost the clash 1-0, finished second in Group C of the second round of the qualifiers with seven points, two points behind Cameroon on nine points who went on to reach the third round and eventually picked the ticket to Italia 90 where they became the first African country to reach the quarterfinals stage of the World Cup.