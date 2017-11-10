Nwosu: Super Eagles Must Not Be Complacent Vs Algeria‎ In Constantine

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria international, Henry Nwosu, has urged the Super Eagles not to be complacent against Algeria in their final match in the 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifying Group B in‎ Constantine tonight (Friday), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles who have already qualified for the World Cup in Russia, will round off their qualifiying campaign against the Desert Foxes in an inconsequential game.

Currently, the Eagles are on 13 unassailable points, while Algeria have just one point and are rooted bottom of Group B. Zambia are second on seven points, while Cameroon occupy third position on six points.

Despite having the World Cup ticket in the bag, Nwosu said the Algerians will be eager to get one over the Eagles.

“Algeria will approach the match with the hope of beating a team that has already qualified for the World Cup,” the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“This will make us to be very serious with the game. We should not say because we have qualified for the World Cup then we should now be complacent with the game. No. We must play the game as if we are still fighting for the World Cup ticket.

“The game is also an opportunity to test some new players just like what Gernot Rohr said. It will give the coach the opportunity to see those who have not been regular players in the team.”

Reflecting on his past encounters against Algeria, Nwosu stated that the Super Eagles’ away clash in the second leg of the 1982 World Cup play-off, remains one of his memorable games agains the North African country.

He said:”During my time in the national team, I played against Algeria on several occasions,” he revealed.

“I remember the 1988 AFCON final, the qualifiers for the 1982 World Cup, the 1988 AFCON in Morocco. But the game that I will also remember was the second leg game we played against them in Algeria for the 1982 World Cup ticket.

“Unfortunately, Algeria beat us 2-0 here in Nigeria, and in the return leg, even though they beat us 2-1, it was a very tough match. I remember then that we planned to do to them what they did to us here in Nigeria, which was beat them right in their backyard, but we lost the match.”

On why Nigeria lost the World Cup play-off to Algeria in 1982, Nwosu said: “We lost the match due to our own fault because some of us were not even ready to play. But to me, I know I gave my all in that match. I’m not praising myself, but I was fantastic in that match.”

