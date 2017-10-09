NWPL Super 4: Amazons, Delta Queens Edge Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels

By Hanifat Mustapha (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf): Delta Queens of Asaba defeated River Angels 2-0 in the Nigerian Women’s Premier League (NWPL) Super 4 tournament at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Monday.

Adebisi Saheed handed the Asaba girls the lead in a crowded box after a freekick from Joy Jegede in the 33rd minute to the game.

In the 45th minute Okezie Rosemary doubled the lead for Delta Queens off an assist by Adebisi Saheed.

In the opening match, Narasawa Amazons defeated Bayelsa Queens 1-0 in the opening match of the Nigerian Women’s Premier (NWPL) Super 4 tournament at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Monday.

Ugochi Emenayo scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 28th minute.

The Amazons started the game on a bright note with a shot on target by Imo Anam but she was denied by Alaba Jonathan who cleared the ball in the third minute.

In the 56th minute, Bayelsa Queens’ Yakubu Aminat made an attempt for an equaliser but goalkeeper Nwankwo Chioma made a fine save.

Delta Queens will battle for the Super 4 trophy with Nasarawa Amazons at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

