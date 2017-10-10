By Hanifat Mustapha (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf): Nasarawa Amazons have claimed their second straight, defeating River Angels of Port Harcourt 2-1 in the Nigerian Women Premier League (NWPL) Super 4 tournament in Benin on Tuesday.

The Lafia girls, who defeated Bayelsa Queens 1-0 on Monday, took the lead on Tuesday through Igbomalu Chinyere off a cross from Josephine Mathias in the fifth minute.

In the 26th minute, Anam Imo’s cross was diverted into the net by Rivers Angels defender Mabel Efiom who doubled the lead for the Amazons.

River Angel’s Mercy Amanze weaved her way through three players and curled the ball to the back of the net to reduce the deficit.

Meanwhile, Delta Queens were held to 1-1 draw by Bayelsa Queens in the game played later in the day.

The Asaba girls took the lead when Etim Margaret sent a long cross to Adebisi Saheed who converted it in the 21st minute.

Bayelsa Queens’ Tessy Biawho levelled the scoreline in the 29th minute.

The final round of the games will be played on Thursday with Nasarawa Amazons facing Delta Queens and River Angels battling Bayelsa Queens.

